Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

