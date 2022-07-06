The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Walt Disney to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

