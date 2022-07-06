Waddell & Associates LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

