Zhang Financial LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,262.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,559.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

