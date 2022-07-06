Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

