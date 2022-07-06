Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.68.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.