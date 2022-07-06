Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 116,638 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $51,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

ENPH opened at $192.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

