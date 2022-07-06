Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

