Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 453.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.83 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

