Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

ELV stock opened at $476.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.79. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.