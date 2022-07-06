Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,329 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.80. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

