Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.