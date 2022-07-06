Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Corteva were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

CTVA stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

