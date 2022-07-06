Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,514.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

