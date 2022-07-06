Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

