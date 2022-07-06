Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

