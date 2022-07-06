Bank of The West Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of The West boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Boeing were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average is $175.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

