Bank of The West Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

