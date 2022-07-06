Allworth Financial LP Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.35 and its 200 day moving average is $416.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.