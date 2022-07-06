Bank of The West Sells 1,270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

