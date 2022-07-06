Truist Financial Corp Purchases 220,740 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $104,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

