Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $111,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

