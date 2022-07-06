Bank of The West Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.