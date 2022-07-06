Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

