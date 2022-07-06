Truist Financial Corp Has $77.38 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $77,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

