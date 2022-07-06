Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of BlackRock worth $149,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BLK stock opened at $620.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.76 and a 200 day moving average of $727.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

