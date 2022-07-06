Bank of The West Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

