2,250 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

