Montecito Bank & Trust Has $333,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

