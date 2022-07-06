Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.