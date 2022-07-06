Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

