Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 75 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $322.38 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day moving average is $292.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

