James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.