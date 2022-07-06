Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.