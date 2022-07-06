Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,841.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.