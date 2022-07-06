CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

