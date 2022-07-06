9,209 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

