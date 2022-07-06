Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,382 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

