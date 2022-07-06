Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

