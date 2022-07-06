Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.