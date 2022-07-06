Strs Ohio Acquires 359,823 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $122,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

