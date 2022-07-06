Empirical Finance LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

