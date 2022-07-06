HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

