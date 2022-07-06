Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average is $324.04. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

