Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.66 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.37. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

