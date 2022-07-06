FLC Capital Advisors Takes $216,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

