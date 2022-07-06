Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

NUE opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

