Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

