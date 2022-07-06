Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.69 and a 200-day moving average of $325.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.