GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Vertical Research cut Walt Disney to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

